Two dead after toxic gas leak in Dhanbad

Two days after a toxic gas leak in Rajput Basti and nearby hamlets under Kenduadih police station caused panic and hospitalised several residents, the Dhanbad district administration confirmed two deaths and declared the area a high-risk zone requiring immediate relocation, officials said on Friday. The Dhanbad district administration confirmed two deaths and declared the area a high-risk zone requiring immediate relocation. (HT Photo)

Dhanbad deputy commissioner (DC) Aditya Ranjan and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar on Friday conducted an extensive inspection of Rajput Basti, CHC Kenduadih, Kushtaur Health Centre, and nearby pockets where gas concentration was earlier detected. Senior technical teams from BCCL, IIT-ISM, DGMS, CMFERE, and JRDA accompanied the top district officials.

At Kushtaur Health Centre, the DC met with the injured, reviewed the available treatment facilities, and instructed doctors to ensure that both CHC Kenduadih and Kushtaur Hospital remain fully operational 24×7.

“We are increasing bed capacity, ensuring oxygen-supported beds, and deploying doctors 24 hours a day. No patient will face any shortage of medical care while the atmosphere remains unsafe,” he told this correspondent.

Ranjan also appealed to residents to shift immediately to the emergency tent city set up by BCCL on his instructions. “The houses in this zone have been dangerous for decades. People should have been relocated years ago. I have personally appealed to all residents to shift within a fixed time frame to Belgarhia and Karmatand, where permanent rehabilitation is arranged. Until then, everyone must move to the temporary camp for their own safety,” he said, adding that the camp has facilities for food, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and night-long security.

On December 4, the DC chaired a high-level meeting at the district headquarters, where he directed the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the gas leak under the provisions of the Mines Act 1952 and the Disaster Management Act 2005. “Initial inspection suggests inadequate coordination between BCCL and related agencies, and a lack of promptness in the early phase of rescue efforts. The inquiry committee will fix responsibility, identify lapses, and recommend corrective measures. Anyone found negligent will face strict action,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the SSP assured residents that their homes would remain fully secured while they stayed in the camps. “Our police teams and City Hawk units will guard the locality around the clock,” he said.

A sudden discharge of suspected toxic gas left over two dozen residents vomiting, dizzy, and breathless across Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, No. 5 Basti, and neighbouring areas on December 3.

According to officials, gas-detector scans pointed to the highest concentration near the GM Guest House in Kusunda Area 6, though the precise source is still under investigation.