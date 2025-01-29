Two Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand: Police

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Porahat forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said, adding that the combing operation is still underway The encounter is ongoing in the same region. (Representative file photo)

“Two Naxalites of the Maoists squads led by Misir Besra, Patiram Majhi alias Anal, Asim Mondal and Anmol have been killed during an encounter with the joint forces of Chaibasa district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Porahat forest division under Sonua PS on Wednesday morning. A jawan has also sustained bullet injury and has been shifted to Ranchi for treatment. His condition is stable now. The encounter is ongoing, and more details are awaited,” Ashutosh Shekhar, West Singhbhum district superintendent of police (SP) told HT on Wednesday.

On January 22, security forces had gunned down two Maoists, including a woman, in the Jarwa jungles in Bokaro district. Those killed included Maoist area commander Shanti Devi, wife of zonal commander Ranvijay Mahato who was arrested by the police on January 21. The other Maoist killed was Manoj Baski.

According to data maintained by state police, Jharkhand police and the CRPF had killed nine Maoists, arrested 244 Maoists while 24 others have surrendered with weapons in 2024 alone.