Two men who escaped Pakur Court arrested

Police on Thursday arrested the two criminals who had escaped from Pakur court premises after being convicted in a murder case on Wednesday, officials said.

A press statement issued from the office of the Pakur superintendent of police (SP) informed that the arrest took place after a special raiding team conducted a raid following the registration of a separate FIR against Shivdhan Mohli and Noren Mohli under section 262 (resisting arrest) and 263 (resisting or obstructing the lawful apprehension [arrest] or rescue of another person from lawful custody) read with 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They were arrested from Khariapoa village under the Manoharpur police station and were sent to judicial custody.

“On January 7, four accused people in the Amrapara police station case surrendered before the court of Additional Sessions Judge-1, Pakur. The court convicted all four accused. After the judgment was pronounced, two of the four convicts, Shivdhan Mohli and Noren Mohli, escaped from judicial custody. The Pakur SP constituted a special raiding team. Based on intelligence and technical evidence, the team arrested the two fugitives from Khariapara village under the Maheshpur police station in Pakur district. They are being sent to judicial custody,” the press statement reads.

A police official said the murder case in which the court pronounced judgment was registered on January 12, 2019, after a person died in a clash over a dispute regarding a plot.

“After the convicts escaped from judicial custody, police were worried. After CCTV footage was collected, it came to light that both escaped using the back door of the courtroom and used a motorbike to travel. They took advantage of the carelessness of police officials on lockup duty,” the police official said.