Two-time Jamtara legislator Bishnu Bhaiya dies of Covid-19

Two-time legislator from Jharkhand’s Jamtara assembly seat, 59-year-old Bishnu Prasad Bhaiya died at a Ranchi hospital late on Saturday night after testing positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

Bhaiya was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital on April 1 in a serious condition. ”He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on April 1. He was a patient of chronic kidney disease. When his Covid-19 test was conducted after admission, he was found infected with coronavirus. He died late on Saturday night,” said public relation officer of the hospital, Anand Srivastava.

Chief minister Hemant Soren (CM) and political leaders from across party lines expressed deep condolences over his demise, and termed it as a big loss for the state.

According to the legislator’s family members, Bhaiya was admitted to critical care unit of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on March 16. However, he was discharged from the hospital before the festival of Holi.

The CM, along with water resources minister Mithilesh Thakur, visited the hospital on Sunday and met Bhaiya’s family members. “I shared a political as well as family relation with him. His demise is a big loss for me and the state,” Soren said.

The CM also showed concern over the soaring Covid-19 cases in the state. “Even though we have vaccines, we should not take this pandemic lightly. We should not leave any stone unturned in taking precautions,” he said.

“I will like to appeal to the people of the state to cooperate in dealing with coronavirus. Follow all guidelines issued by the government. Use mask and maintain social distancing. The solution to the problem lies with the common people. The government can only guide them,” he said.

Bhaiya was elected MLA from Jamtara seat twice in 2005 and 2009. In 2014, he lost to Congress’ Irfan Ansari.