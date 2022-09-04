UPA MLAS return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote
The legislators were then shifted to Ranchi circuit house in Ranchi, which has been put under heavy security, people aware of the development said.
RANCHI: The ruling coalition legislators camping at a resort in Raipur returned to Ranchi on Sunday, a day ahead of the one-day session of the Jharkhand assembly when the JMM-Congress-RJD combine government will move a confidence motion in a show of strength amid the political stalemate over the assembly membership of chief minister Hemant Soren.
The 31 legislators of JMM and Congress, including two ministers, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh, returned to Ranchi on a special flight from Chhattisgarh capital at around 5 pm. Ministers Mithlesh Thakur and Satyanand Bhokta were at the airport to receive the MLAs, who landed at Birsa Munda airport about an hour later due to bad weather.
The legislators were then shifted to Ranchi circuit house (district administration guest house) in heart of the capital, which has been put under heavy security. “They would together head to the Jharkhand assembly on Monday morning to attend the special session,” people aware of the development said.
Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto confirmed that the government would move a confidence motion in the assembly on Monday. “As per the information we have from the leader of the house, (CM Hemant Soren) they want to move a confidence motion. What else business would be taken up during the session, we would be able to know by only tomorrow,” said Mahto.
Speaking to reporters on Monday’s special session and the prevailing political situation, Soren said they were prepared to face the Opposition.
“There is nothing unusual in this (bringing confidence motion). The Opposition is repeatedly weaving webs around us. But I would like to underline that we would tie them in their own web and throw them out,” said Soren.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliance has 49 members in the 81-member state assembly. JMM has 30 lawmakers, the Congress 18, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) one.
The BJP and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union have 28 lawmakers. There are also two independent, a Nationalist Congress Party and a Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) members in the House.
The legislature party of the BJP, meanwhile, held a two-hour meeting strategizing for Monday’s session.
Hitting out at the state government for bringing the confidence motion, BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said the government does not even trust its MLAs.
“This is unprecedented that the government itself is bringing confidence motion. This happens when either due to direction from the governor or the courts. But it seems this government has lost the trust of its MLAs,” said Marandi, adding that they were justified in seeking the removal of the chief minister for holding the mining lease.
Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.
Neck deep in debt, GMADA’s finances in the red
Once a profit-making body, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority's finances have slipped into the red, going from Rs 68 crore in March 2021 to Rs 38 crore in March 2022. The value of GMADA's assets also fell by around 11% -- from Rs 5,660 crore to Rs 5,000 crore during this period. As per records, GMADA has taken loans to the tune of Rs 3,750 crore over the past decade for land acquisition.
Thunderstorm brings heavy rainfall to city after two weeks
Mumbai: A thunderstorm that began late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday brought heavy rain to the city after a two-week-long spell of hot, muggy weather. While the India Meteorological Department's weather station in Santacruz recorded 94mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am, the IMD station in Colaba recorded just 8.3mm of rain in the same period. Disrupted monsoon flows over the South China Sea may re-converge.
Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh
Mumbai A man has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. According to Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, as they received the complaint, they contacted Facebook and found the mobile number linked which was linked to the Facebook profile of the sender. They traced the signal to Sivaan at Bihar. The accused was then identified as Krishnamurari Singh (21).
BEST levies ₹3-cr fine to pvt agency for keeping mini AC buses off roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport levied a fine of ₹3 crore to a private agency on Saturday, two days after 280 mini air-conditioned BEST buses, that have been wet-leased from the private agency, went off the roads. While the BEST has several services running on wet-lease, some agencies are not providing services as per the contract. This has caused mini bus services to stop functioning in more than five depots in the city.
