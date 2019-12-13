Rape victim threatened with ‘Unnao-like’ fate

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:18 IST

MEERUT A rape survivor in Baghpat was allegedly threatened by the accused with a similar fate as the Unnao victim who was set ablaze on her way to court and subsequently died.

A pamphlet threatening the gang rape victim was posted outside her house in Badaut area on Tuesday, said the cops. The pamphlet threatened the rape survivor of repercussions worse than those faced by the Unnao victim. Police said that a complaint was registered on Wednesday and an accused was arrested on Thursday.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old victim lived in Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi and took coaching for competitive exams. Her father, a bus driver with Delhi Transport Corporation, lived with her. The girl filed an FIR in July, 2018 accusing Sohran, Nitish and Gaurav of gang rape. All three accused were from the same village of Baghpat as the victim and were living in Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for competitive exams. Later, Sohran was found guilty and sent to jail. However, the charges against the other two were not proved. The case is still going on in Delhi’s Rohini court.

SP Baghpat Pratap Gopendra Yadav said, “On Tuesday, the father-daughter duo returned to their native village in Badaut area of Baghpat when they found a pamphlet pasted outside their house that threatened the victim and her family and claimed that they would have to face repercussions worse than the Unnao victim if they reached court on December 13 for the next hearing of the rape case.”

The SP further said, “Police took cognizance of the matter and provided security to the victim and her family. Apart from that, a complaint was also registered against the accused Sohran Singh, 23, and he was arrested on Thursday.”

Police said that the accused was out on bail and December 13 was the date for next hearing of the rape case. They also said that probe regarding the pamphlet was still on to identify if some other people were involved.