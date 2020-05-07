Rayat Bahra institutions announce scholarship for students

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:47 IST

The Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions (RBGI) has announced a 50% fee waiver to students seeking admission for the upcoming academic session in view of the economic slowdown because of the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19. Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said, “We announced this scholarship recognising our social responsibility. It will help the students seeking admission to different courses.”

“Students could provisionally secure a seat in the desired course at any of the Rayat Bahra campuses,” he added.

PUNJAB GOVT NOD TO ONLINE ADMISSION FOR LAW COURSES

Punjab government has given approval to Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, for conducting admissions of students to LLB (three years) and BA-LLB (five years) courses for the 2020-21 session.

The Punjab higher education department has allotted 120 seats in each course and appointed Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, as the competent authority to conduct the online counselling of students.

There are total 27 law institutes in Punjab affiliated to various universities including Panjab University, Chandigarh; Punjabi University, Patiala; GNDU, Amritsar; which have started the online admission process. There are a total 2,840 seats in the five-year course and 1,952 seats in the three-year course in the state.