e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Realty firm employee held for duping investors

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW A woman employee of a Gomti Nagar-based real estate firm was arrested for allegedly cheating investors on the pretext of providing plots, jewellery, vehicles and electronic products at cheap rates here on Thursday afternoon.

The accused Uttama Agarwal, 30, was sent to jail after a competent court ordered 14 days judicial custody, said police.

Nine cases of fraud and forgery were registered against Agarwal and other office-bearers of the real estate firm. The woman was arrested after primary evidences were found against her in the alleged cases, said Santosh Singh, CO, Gomti Nagar.

The woman was employed with the real estate firm for many years. Investors alleged that Uttama Agarwal lured people to invest in the firm on the pretext of providing plots at cheaper rates. The accused earned commission from the firm after making people to invest in it, said the CO.

top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities