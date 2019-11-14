Realty firm employee held for duping investors

cities

LUCKNOW A woman employee of a Gomti Nagar-based real estate firm was arrested for allegedly cheating investors on the pretext of providing plots, jewellery, vehicles and electronic products at cheap rates here on Thursday afternoon.

The accused Uttama Agarwal, 30, was sent to jail after a competent court ordered 14 days judicial custody, said police.

Nine cases of fraud and forgery were registered against Agarwal and other office-bearers of the real estate firm. The woman was arrested after primary evidences were found against her in the alleged cases, said Santosh Singh, CO, Gomti Nagar.

The woman was employed with the real estate firm for many years. Investors alleged that Uttama Agarwal lured people to invest in the firm on the pretext of providing plots at cheaper rates. The accused earned commission from the firm after making people to invest in it, said the CO.