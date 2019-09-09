Recklessly driven scooter rams into bystanders, several injured

cities

A scooter which three persons were riding rammed into a group of bystanders who were waiting for a bus in Jagraon, police said on Monday.

The scooter was being driven by a Jagraon resident, who hit 22 waiters standing on a roadside.

In the incident, one of the waiters has sustained serious injuries, whose condition is said to be critical.

He has been identified as Krishan Pandey, who was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The scooter rider, who has also suffered injuries, has been identified as Shiv Kumar of Jagraon.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Jagraon civil hospital.

The Jagraon police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shiv Kumar.

The FIR was registered on the basis of statement of Chabi Balwasi, one of the waiters.

He said they work at a hotel in Jagraon.

“On Sunday, we came out after our shift got over and were waiting on a roadside for a public transport when a scooter being driven rashly rammed into us,” he added.

“Krishan Pandey suffered severe injuries. Other waiters had also sustained injuries, but were discharged from the hospital after first aid,” Balwasi said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they would arrest the accused soon after he gets discharged from the hospital.

