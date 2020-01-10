Redevelopment of busy Chaudhary Morh intersection proposed without new flyover

cities

The consultant group appointed for the micro-level redevelopment of the busy Chaudhary Morh intersection on GT Road has suggested blocking turns near it and creation of two major U-turns to decongest the traffic at the intersection on GT Road.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials said the consultant, Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC), was roped in for micro planning the earlier survey conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in August.

The Chaudhary Morh intersection is one of the busiest intersections in Ghaziabad city around which several major such as Ramte Ram Road, station road meet the GT Road. Once operational, traffic from the under-construction Dhobhi Ghat rail overbridge will also descend near the intersection.

“The consultant, UMTC, has suggested that the dividers or barriers should be placed along a length of 700-800 metres near the Chaudhary Morh and that the commuters use new U-turns which will be created at the two ends of new blocked section. The CRRI had earlier suggested traffic improvement or construction of flyover at the intersection,” VN Singh, chief engineer of the authority, said.

One U-turn is proposed to be created near the Kotwali Ghanta Ghar, while the other U-turn would be towards Bhatia Morh.

“We will proceed with the creation of the plan as suggested by the study. There will be no need to construct a new flyover which would have cost us about ₹50-60 crore. The plan will be implemented after we have a discussion on the funds. This will help us improve the six-lane road and ease the traffic conditions on it,” Singh added.

The UMTC estimates that the intersection improvement plan will cost around ₹765.97 lakh.

According to the CRRI study submitted earlier to GDA in August, 2019, the vehicular movement on the Chaudhary Morh intersection comprises about 50.7% two-wheelers, 19.7% autos, 18.7% cars besides other vehicles. In its traffic mobility plan, the CRRI had mentioned that over 67,764 passenger car units use the intersection on a daily basis.

The Dhobhi Ghat rail overbridge that will start from Vijay Nagar will now descend at Chaudhary Morh, adding more vehicles at the already busy intersection.