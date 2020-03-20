e-paper
Reduce AC usage, says state govt circular

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:56 IST
Abhay Khairnar
PUNE The Maharashtra government has issued a circular to all departments asking for the use of air conditioning systems to be cut down, in the wake Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the state.

The circular was issued by Pradip Vyas, principal secretary, Maharashtra government, on Wednesday (March 18).

The circular states, “The life of Sars-Cov-2 virus can be extended due to the use of air conditioners as the virus is transferred due to droplets and cold atmosphere. So we advise all the government offices to reduce the use of air conditioning system and instead allow natural ventilation.”

The circular had been issued to all the ministries, divisional commissioner offices, municipal corporations, collector offices and police commissioners in the state.

