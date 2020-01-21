e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Remarks against Congress: Mumbai University teachers’ union backs professor sent on leave

Remarks against Congress: Mumbai University teachers’ union backs professor sent on leave

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:57 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: A week after Yogesh Soman, the director of the Academy of Theatre Arts, was sent on forced leave by the University of Mumbai (MU) for allegedly making derogatory comments about Congress leaders Indira and Rahul Gandhi on social media, the teachers’ union has come out in his support. The Mumbai University and College Teachers’ Association (MUCTA) has written to vice-chancellor (VC) Suhas Pednekar to revoke his order against Soman.

MUCTA secretary Subhash Athawale, in his letter to Pednekar, has asked the university to reverse the order of sending Soman on forced leave. The organisation has also questioned the university on its decision. “The decision to send Soman on leave [on January 13] and to set up an inquiry was taken without hearing any clarifications from Soman and under pressure. It is wrong. We are requesting the VC to not bow down to any pressure from students and revoke his decisions,” said Athawale.

Since December, students had been demanding Soman’s removal from the post of the institute director, after he uploaded videos on his social media accounts, in which he allegedly made derogatory statements against the Gandhis. Soman’s remarks were in the context of a statement made by Rahul Gandhi on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students raised questions over the Soman’s appointment as the institute’s director and demanded an inquiry against him, following which the university initiated a probe.

top news
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain
Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities