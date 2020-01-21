Remarks against Congress: Mumbai University teachers’ union backs professor sent on leave

cities

Mumbai: A week after Yogesh Soman, the director of the Academy of Theatre Arts, was sent on forced leave by the University of Mumbai (MU) for allegedly making derogatory comments about Congress leaders Indira and Rahul Gandhi on social media, the teachers’ union has come out in his support. The Mumbai University and College Teachers’ Association (MUCTA) has written to vice-chancellor (VC) Suhas Pednekar to revoke his order against Soman.

MUCTA secretary Subhash Athawale, in his letter to Pednekar, has asked the university to reverse the order of sending Soman on forced leave. The organisation has also questioned the university on its decision. “The decision to send Soman on leave [on January 13] and to set up an inquiry was taken without hearing any clarifications from Soman and under pressure. It is wrong. We are requesting the VC to not bow down to any pressure from students and revoke his decisions,” said Athawale.

Since December, students had been demanding Soman’s removal from the post of the institute director, after he uploaded videos on his social media accounts, in which he allegedly made derogatory statements against the Gandhis. Soman’s remarks were in the context of a statement made by Rahul Gandhi on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students raised questions over the Soman’s appointment as the institute’s director and demanded an inquiry against him, following which the university initiated a probe.