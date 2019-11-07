Repair work on shut Dombivli bridge yet to start

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:04 IST

More than 50 days after Dombivli railway overbridge was shut for all vehicles, there is no sign of repair work.

The overbridge was shut on September 15 as the Central Railway declared the bridge unsafe and suggested that it be repaired.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was supposed to take up the repair work of the rail overbridge after approval from IIT-Bombay and Central Railway.

“We have to send a revised design for approval to the railways, which we will do soon. Once the design is approved, we will begin repair works. It will take eight months to complete repairs,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

Before the Assembly polls, the civic body had said it would begin repair work after the election. “Since the work is to be carried out with consent from the railway and IIT-B, it is taking time,” added the officer.

The 39-year-old unsafe overbridge was shut for all traffic. The RoB was declared unsafe in an audit by IIT-B in May. Followed by the closure of the bridge the traffic police have introduced diversions and one-way route for a smooth flow of traffic.

Vehicles have been diverted to Thakurli rail overbridge.

“Dombivli bridge is needed for commuters. Thakurli bridge has narrow lanes connecting to it, which causes congestion,” said Sujata Mahadik, 38, a resident of Phadke road, Dombivli.

Senior public relations officer of Central Railway AK Singh said, “The civic body has prepared a design and sent it for approval to IIT-B. However, they wanted some changes . The civic body is yet to send a revised design for approval. Once IIT-B approves it, we will also give permission to begin the work.”

With the closure of the overbridge, the peak-hour traffic congestion has increased.

“Nehru road is congested in the evening. Vehicles parked on the road add to the congestion. Traffic cops are deployed but they cannot do much,” said Madhukar Pansare, 38, who commutes on Thakurli rail overbridge often.