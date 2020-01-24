Residents connect to save green zones in Navi Mumbai

cities

After 724 trees were axed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) for a housing project and a golf course on Palm Beach Road, environmentalists have joined hands to take measures to save the city’s green lungs.

They have decided to keep a constant watch and monitor green area, take photographic evidence if there is destruction of trees and also geo-tag the location.

Navi Mumbai is slowing losing its green spaces as wetland and mangroves are depleting because of rampant construction.

Environmentalist Sunil Agarwal said, “We have been fighting for years to save the wetland across Palm Beach Road in Nerul. We keep constant watch on any development. Many residents too are vigilant.”

“We have made a WhatsApp group ‘Save Navi Mumbai environment’. Many environmentalists and advocates give suggestions about legal advice. Also people actively inform about any instances of fire or debris dumping across any green area,” said Agarwal.

Green lovers have created a data of wetland, mangroves and other green patches in their area.

BN Kumar, another activist, said, “While we have lost many battles to save green cover, we have also won a few. The latest instance of cutting 724 trees is tragic and hence there is an urgent need to raise awareness about other green areas in the city and protect them.”

Kumar said any move by officials to protect greenery should be monitored.

“Those who care for the environment need to be watchful about any steps taken by officials and question them if needed. We have started talking about tree culture to ensure more greenery. People should also monitor the plantation activity by the civic body and the types of trees being planted,” said Kumar.

Complain if you see trees being axed

If any destruction of wetland and mangroves are noticed, residents should immediate complain to the mangrove cell, forest department and local officials.

Phone numbers and email addresses of important officials have been posted on the group.

“People need to complaint on ‘1926’ regarding mangrove destruction. Residents should immediately send out mails attaching photographic evidence,” said Sulochana Rane, 42, a nature lover.

The mangroves at Sector 17 and 21 in Kharghar have fallen prey to debris dumping. Several fires at Kharghar hills have destroyed trees.

Dharmendra Kar, 45, another environmentalist, said, “Last week too, a fire was reported at Kharghar hill which was doused by residents.”

Environmentalists keep themselves updated on any step taken by Cidco, question them and file public interest litigation (PIL) if needed.

Pramod Patil, nodal officer environment, Cidco said, “We have always acted after receiving complaints from residents. It is good that people are watchful as it helps us as well.”

