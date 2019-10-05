Residents discuss additions to the citizens’ charter of demands

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019

Gurugram Members of residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in the city on Saturday discussed possible additions and suggestions to the list of demands in the citizens’ charter released last month. Topping the list of demands from those seeking votes are saving the Aravallis, better urban planning and policing, improved educational facilities and better waste management, among others.

A group of around 40 residents, experts in various fields, drafted the charter ahead of the upcoming elections. They have been inviting public feedback. The charter address issues such as healthcare, education, environment, pollution and women’s safety, among others, and provides implementable solutions for the same.

Anupam Kataria, a resident, said that underprivileged children should be educated and schools should be equipped with facilities through larger and transparent public funding.

Aparnaa Laxmi, another resident, said that the city has a large population of migrant workers, whose children should be given at least good quality basic education. Laxmi also noted that the city needs to be senior citizen-friendly and that the police should have details of all elderly people, so they could create a rapid response system in case of an emergency. Affordable housing for migrant workers was also discussed.

Many present said that sectors in Gurugram are not well-connected and more service lanes are needed for better access. They also demanded functioning rainwater harvesting systems in parks and maintenance of green belts. Medical facilities and free treatment for those who clean the city’s waste were also discussed, for inclusion in the charter.

Members of RWAs noted that collective mobilisation could help the people hold elected representatives accountable. Social media groups with RWA members from across the city were created, according to residents. Another point discussed was the involvement of RWA representatives in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram its house meetings and policymaking.

According to those who drafted the charter, suggestions made during the discussion were noted and would likely be adopted. They said suggestions are invited on the website ‘bologurgaon.com’ and on social media.

