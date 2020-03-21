Residents’ initiative helps admin find out Noida’s fifth Covid-19 case

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:10 IST

Noida: Residents of a residential society in Sector 74, where a 42-year-old man was found positive for sars-cov2-virus on Saturday, said that while the man or his family did not declare their travel history or isolate themselves, the residents’ body approached the district administration after it noticed symptoms of the disease.

The apartment owners’ association (AOA) of Supertech Capetown, one of the largest residential society in the region with over 4,000 families residing in 40 different towers, said that a total of 85 residents had a foreign travel history, and all of them isolated themselves within their apartments.

According to the residents, the man had travelled to Italy, along with wife and children, and upon their return, they did not isolate themselves or abstain themselves of meeting others. This is the fifth Covid-19 case in the city.

“On Wednesday, some of the neighbours whom the man’s family had told about their travels, approached the AoA and informed us that they are not isolating themselves. When we spoke to the person, he had a sore throat. Upon asking why they were not following the protocol by isolating themselves, they did not co-operate. We had no other option but to write to the administration and the chief medical officer. A team of doctors was sent to the society and the suspects were taken away on Thursday. On Saturday, the man was found positive for the deadly virus,” said Arun Kumar Sharma, president, AOA, Supertech Capetown.

Praveen Bharadwaj, a member of AOA, said that the family, escorted by the police, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the society has been locked down for two days and all the residents have been informed not to step out of their apartments. A team of 50 health officials were rushed to the apartment for sanitisation process on Saturday.

“The tower where the Covid-19 case was found and the building next to it have been sealed and are being sanitised. The district administration’s health workers needed some place for work, so we have allowed them to use the clubhouse,” said Praveen.

While the essential services are being let in, no outsider is being allowed to use the elevators, the AOA said.

“Only the delivery of essential items like milk, veggies, groceries, and medicines are being allowed. The delivery men are only allowed till the reception of each towers from where individual resident can collect it,” said Praveen.

District health officials said that they rushed to the society the day a complaint was received.

“We had received the complaint from the apartment association about the suspected case on Wednesday and the team was rushed to the high-rise immediately. The family was taken to the hospital and tests were conducted. The man was confirmed positive on Friday midnight,” said Dr Anurag Bharadwaj, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.