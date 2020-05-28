Residents of highrise near Hindon airbase without regular water supply for two days

cities

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:56 IST

Residents of Oxy Homez, a high rise near the Hindon airbase, claimed that they were forced to live without water supply and with fluctuating power amid peak summer season since Wednesday.

“In some houses there is some supplybut in most, the taps have completely run dry. We were sent a message on May 26 that water supply will be closed for cleaning of tanks from 6am to 3pm on May 27. But the supply did not resume till Thursday,” said Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Oxy Homez high rise. The society is home to 5000 people in about 1470 flats.

“Since most of the residents are at home due to lockdown, power consumption is more. The households were provided with an average of 3kVA power connections by the developer. The power load now has increased as usage of ACs and other electrical gadgets has increased. This is now proving to be insufficient,” said Vipin Kumar, another resident. “The power goes out whenever the overall usage exceeds the limit. So the entire electricity system needs to be probed by the electricity department.”

Hirdesh Aggarwal, the director of Oxy Homez project, said that 2kVA to 5kVA electricity connections were provided to the residents initially.

“As residents have now installed more gadgets, the load has gone up. They can always approach the electricity department and increase their electricity load on payment of charges. Some residents have already got the load increased. Regarding the water supply issue, there was cleaning of tanks which was to be done for a day and residents were sent messages. However, there is an issue of air bubble in pipelines for which our plumbers are taking up maintenance,” he said. “The issue was sorted out in 10 out of 13 towers and normal supply will be resumed by Thursday evening.”

RK Rana, the chief engineer (distribution) of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited said, “We will get an inquiry done into the single point connection taken up by the highrise. A review will be done if there are issues with the connection.”