Restore historic materials removed from Golden Temple in 1984: Capt Amarinder to Rajnath Singh

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh seeking immediate restoration of the historic material removed from the library of the Golden Temple in Amritsar during Operation Bluestar in 1984.

The chief minister said a delegation from Sikh organisations from the UK met him recently and discussed issues related to resident Indians and the Sikh community diaspora of the UK. The subject of the material taken from the Golden Temple was among them.

The state government was already considering these issues raised by the delegation at appropriate levels, but the matter of restoration of the historic material to Sri Darbar Sahib required urgent intervention of the ministry of home affairs, Amarinder said in his letter.

The CM said most of the historic original valuable materials of Sikhism were taken away by the security forces in June 1984, and no account of that had been given so far.

The CM sought the home minister’s indulgence in the matter to sort out the issue at the earliest, saying it would go a long way in meeting the long-pending demand of the community.

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) more than 15,000 rare books, 16,000 artefacts related to the Sikh religion and history, edicts issued by the 10 gurus, and handwritten ‘birs’ (copies) of Guru Granth Sahib had gone missing after Operation Bluestar.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 21:56 IST