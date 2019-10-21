Revised minimum wages may be notified by Diwali, after L-G approves it

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government Monday forwarded the file pertaining to revised minimum wages to the office of lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for his final approval before it is notified, senior officials in the labour department said.

They further said the government has also started drafting a proposal under which workers in the city will also be entitled to receive increased dearness allowance, in the light of the revised minimum wages.

Delhi’s labour minister Gopal Rai held a meeting Monday and finalised the files before they were sent to the L-G’s office. He said the notification of revised minimum wages is likely to be done by Diwali, on October 27.

On October 18, the Supreme Court had allowed the Delhi government to notify the revised minimum wages for workers in the city. This hike, recommended by a 36-member committee, is over and above the revised wages that were notified by the Delhi government in March 2017, which were applicable so far in accordance with an interim order issued by the Supreme Court in November 2018.

According to the 2017 notification, workers in Delhi are entitled to get a minimum monthly wage of ₹13,350 (unskilled), ₹14,698 (semi-skilled) and ₹16,182 (skilled). If notified, the revised monthly wage would be ₹14,842 (unskilled), ₹16,341 (semi-skilled, for clerical and supervisory staff) and ₹17,991 (skilled).

“However, dearness allowance was a pending issue,” Animesh Das of the International Federation of Trade Unions, who was a member of the committee set up by the government, said.

He further said, “Dearness allowances are revised every six months (April 1 and October 1). But two such tenures have lapsed since the Supreme Court issued the interim order. So, we requested the government to consider calculating dearness allowance for second six month tenure of financial year 2018-19 on the basis of the revised minimum wages.”

On Monday, officials in the labour department said they are drafting a proposal on dearness allowance along similar lines. Dearness allowance is calculated on the basis of consumer price index (CPI), which is interrelated with minimum wages, inflation and other factors.

