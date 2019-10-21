e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Revised minimum wages may be notified by Diwali, after L-G approves it

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government Monday forwarded the file pertaining to revised minimum wages to the office of lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for his final approval before it is notified, senior officials in the labour department said.

They further said the government has also started drafting a proposal under which workers in the city will also be entitled to receive increased dearness allowance, in the light of the revised minimum wages.

Delhi’s labour minister Gopal Rai held a meeting Monday and finalised the files before they were sent to the L-G’s office. He said the notification of revised minimum wages is likely to be done by Diwali, on October 27.

On October 18, the Supreme Court had allowed the Delhi government to notify the revised minimum wages for workers in the city. This hike, recommended by a 36-member committee, is over and above the revised wages that were notified by the Delhi government in March 2017, which were applicable so far in accordance with an interim order issued by the Supreme Court in November 2018.

According to the 2017 notification, workers in Delhi are entitled to get a minimum monthly wage of ₹13,350 (unskilled), ₹14,698 (semi-skilled) and ₹16,182 (skilled). If notified, the revised monthly wage would be ₹14,842 (unskilled), ₹16,341 (semi-skilled, for clerical and supervisory staff) and ₹17,991 (skilled).

“However, dearness allowance was a pending issue,” Animesh Das of the International Federation of Trade Unions, who was a member of the committee set up by the government, said.

He further said, “Dearness allowances are revised every six months (April 1 and October 1). But two such tenures have lapsed since the Supreme Court issued the interim order. So, we requested the government to consider calculating dearness allowance for second six month tenure of financial year 2018-19 on the basis of the revised minimum wages.”

On Monday, officials in the labour department said they are drafting a proposal on dearness allowance along similar lines. Dearness allowance is calculated on the basis of consumer price index (CPI), which is interrelated with minimum wages, inflation and other factors.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:54 IST

top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities