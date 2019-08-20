Revision of electoral rolls starts in GB Nagar

cities

Greater Noida: Special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls process has started in Gautam Budh Nagar. Teenagers who are going to turn 18 by January 1, 2020 will also be able to enroll themselves.

On Monday, the district administration made an appeal to voters to check their names in electoral rolls and inform the concerned officer if they find any discrepancy.

“Removal of demographically similar entries, logical errors and checking of photo quality of electors is being done. With the help of software, duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Cards are being identified and deleted. Further, errors such as wrong photos or mistakes in names of voters and their parents are being rectified. We appeal to voters to cross check their details in electoral rolls,” MN Upadhyay, additional district magistrate, (finance) said.

Last week. Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh had held a meeting and asked officials to speed up the summary revision process so as to complete it as per the schedule.

The Electoral Verification Programme will end on August 31. Residents are encouraged to come forward and check their details in the existing list. People can verify their electoral details through the voter helpline mobile app, the NVSP portal or by visiting common service centres (CSC). Information regarding residents who are not enrolled, deceased or those who have changed addresses will be collected through crowd sourcing.

From September 1 to 30, booth level officers will be going door-to-door for verification of voters.

From September 16, recasting of section parts, standardisation of addresses, capturing of GIS location of police stations and exploration of alternate polling station locations and verification will be done by concerned election and administration officials.

Integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 15. Claims and objections can be filed from October 15 to November 30. Special campaigns are to take place on November 2, 3, 9 and 10. Disposal of claims and objections is to be completed by December 15.

Checking of health parameters and obtaining commission’s permission for final publication is to be done by December 25, 2019. Upgradation of data and printing of supplements is to be completed by December 31, 2019. Final publication of electoral roll is to be done between January 1 and January 15, 2010.

