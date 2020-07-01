e-paper
Rickshaw driver found dead in Koregaon Park

Rickshaw driver found dead in Koregaon Park

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE A 48-year-old rickshaw driver was found dead near his vehicle at Koregaon Park on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Vinayak Jagtap, a resident of Kawadewadi, Koregaon Park.

According to police Jagtap had sustained two deep gashes on his forehead and one on his left shoulder.

“He lives merely 500-600 metres away from the spot where he was found, near Trinity Court building, lane number 5. There are huge trees surrounding the area so it is difficult to expect CCTV footage,” said police inspector (crime) Ganesh Mane of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

The deceased is survived by two teenage daughters and a wife, said police.

While the police are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain if he was drunk when the incident took placed, Jagtap’s family members have told the police that he was a habitual drinker.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Koregaon Park police station against an unidentified person.

