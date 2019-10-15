e-paper
Rise in asthma cases due to weather change: Experts

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:27 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Asthma patients should avoid dusty areas and also stay away from places that have been freshly painted, say docs

AGRA There has been a 20% rise in the number of asthma patients at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) due to the change in weather conditions, say health experts.

Asthma patients should avoid dusty areas and also stay away from places that have been freshly painted. Paint fumes are toxic and may have a negative effect on the patients, they say.

“The temperature is declining and because of this the number of asthma patients at the OPD has gone up by about 20%,” says Dr Gajendra Vikram Singh, associate professor at the TB and chest diseases department at SNMC.

“the number of asthma patients has increased due to dust particles in the air. Patients should wear mask or cover their mouth with handkerchief to avoid allergy from dust or paint fumes,” he says.

“Curtains and carpets should be kept under the sun and dusted off before being kept inside the house,” advises Dr Gajendra Vikram Singh.

Besides, asthma patients should not stop using their inhalers. In case of any serious condition, they must consult the doctor, he adds.-Yogesh Dubey

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:27 IST

