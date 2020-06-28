e-paper
Home / Cities / Rise in diesel prices: Farming, transport sectors feel the pinch in Ludhiana

Rise in diesel prices: Farming, transport sectors feel the pinch in Ludhiana

Already suffering from labour crisis, slump in business and travel restrictions, the rise in the fuel cost has caused a huge setback to these segments

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:09 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
         

The increase in the price of diesel by Rs 12 a litre within a month has hit the farming and transportation sectors and the travel industry badly.

Already suffering from the labour crisis, slump in business and travel restrictions, the rise in diesel prices has caused a huge setback to these sectors.

Anupraj Grewal, a farmer from Hambra village, who is sowing paddy these days, said, “The farming sector is already facing labour pangs, the rising fuel prices, particularly diesel, have left farmers disappointed. A majority of farmers say increased labour wages and diesel prices have substantially raised the input costs of transplantation of paddy this year.”

Grewal said, “We have suffered double whammy. Last year. the farm labour was charging Rs 2,500 per acre, but this year the migrant labour, if available, is charging Rs 4,500 per acre while the local labour is charging no less than Rs 6,000 per acre for transplanting paddy and, to top it all, there has been a rise in diesel prices of Rs 12 per litre within a month.”

“We also need surplus diesel for generators as power shutdown or short-circuit are quite common during this time of the year,” said Grewal.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president BS Rajewal said, “The increase in diesel prices will substantially increase the input cost. Frequent power cuts also add to the fuel cost,” said Rajewal.

Janak Raj Goyal, general secretary of the Ludhiana Transporters’ Association, said that the transport sector was going through its worst phase and the rising fuel prices have virtually paralysed it.

“We used to charge Rs 10,000 for transportation of goods up to Delhi. 50% of it used to be the fuel cost. Now, due to hike in diesel prices, 64% goes into fuel cost. COVID-19 has already hit the transportation industry badly. If prices of diesel will keep on increasing, we will be left with no option but to shut our business,” said Goyal.

President, Mini Bus Operators Association, Jaswinder Singh Grewal, said, “His association was continuously writing letters to the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Amarinder Singh demanding waving of taxes from small bus operators.

