Road link to 3 villages in Ferozepur snapped, 400 stranded

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:29 IST

With the only road link washed away due to high current of the Sutlej water in the area around Makhu town of Ferozepur district, at least 400 residents of three adjoining villages were trapped in floodwater on Thursday. The road connecting the Manu Machi area was snapped when the flow of floodwater increased in the evening.

“We repeatedly asked the people of these villages to move out but they did not agree. So we provided them with all sort of material like food, medicines, fodder etc,” claimed Ferozepur deputy commissioner Chander Gaind.

Villages like Ruknewala, Mehmood wala, Mahlewala, Bhutiwala, Bhupewala, Wara Suleman, Kot Kayim Khan, Laluwala and Chak Khanna in the area remained flooded on Thursday too.

Also, water started receding at the seven border villages of the district which had submerged following opening of the gates of headworks by Pakistan besides as many as villages in the Mamdot area.

