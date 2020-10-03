e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Road mishaps snuff out three lives in Ludhiana

Road mishaps snuff out three lives in Ludhiana

A Rajasthan man was killed after his car rammed into a stationary truck; two hit-and-run mishaps claimed lives of a cyclist and a pedestrian.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Three young lives were cut short in three separate road accidents on Friday.

A 26-year-old man from Rajasthan was killed and his three friends were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck parked along National Highway-44 near Sahnewal.

The deceased, Ketan Mehta, was a native of Bahadurgarh, Rajasthan.

His friend, Dipender Singh of Alwar, Rajasthan, told the police that Ketan was driving the car in which he and two other friends, Ashwani Kumar and Rinku Puri, were travelling to Dalhousie.

When they reached near Zimidara Dhaba in Sahnewal, Ketan failed to notice a stationary truck and rammed the car into it. The impact of the crash killed Ketan on the spot, while the other three car occupants suffered severe injuries.

The truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle, as passers-by informed the police and rushed the injured victims to a hospital.

ASI Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified truck driver had been booked under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304-A (death by negligence), 427 (damages) and 337 (endangering people’s life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They will arrest him soon, he added.

In the second case, an unidentified vehicle drove off after hitting a 20-year-old pedestrian, claiming his life.

Police said Deepak Kumar of New Shimlapuri was on his way to a market when the vehicle hit him near Janta Nagar. The unidentified driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence on the statement of Vishnu Bahadur, father of the victim.

In another hit-and-run mishap, a 21-year-old cyclist died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Shiv Chowk on Friday.

The deceased, Tikka Ram, was a resident of Daba Road and worked at a factory.

His uncle, Dhan Bahadur, complained to the police that Ram was cycling back home from work when an unknown vehicle hit him and sped away.

On his complaint, Moti Nagar police have registered a case against the unidentified driver.

top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In