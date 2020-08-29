e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Road rage: Biker dragged under car for 150 metres in Delhi

Road rage: Biker dragged under car for 150 metres in Delhi

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:26 IST
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A bike rider was critically injured after he was dragged under a car for about 150 metres at Pankha Road in west Delhi during the early hours on Friday following a road rage.

Police arrested the car driver and his associate and charged them with attempt to murder.

The arrested men were identified as Durgesh Tiwari, 31 and Karan Sethi, 44, both residents of Uttam Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said a PCR call was received around 2. 45 am on Friday reporting that a man has been injured in an accident.

A police team that reached the spot, found that one Chetan Kumar, who also lives in Uttam Nagar, was riding his bullet motorcycle when a car rammed his two wheeler from behind, the DCP said.

Purohit said, Kumar then confronted the car driver and stood in front of the car asking the two occupants to get down. “As told by witnesses, the car driver and co-passenger didn’t came out from the car and instead accelerated, hitting the bike rider. Kumar was thrown on the bonnet of the car. He held the wiper of the car and sat on the bonnet. He cried for help but the car driver didn’t stop the car and drove towards Pankha Road in Janakpuri,” the DCP said.

The witnesses said when the car reached near Gold Gym at Pankha Road, Kumar lost grip and fell off the car. “They said because the car driver still didn’t stop the car, Kumar was dragged under it for about 100 to 150 metres. Passersby and locals saw Kumar stuck under the car and forced the driver to apply brakes,” he said.

Seeing a crowd gathering at the spot, while the driver managed to flee, locals caught his co-passenger and reported the matter to the police, the DCP said. 

“Kumar was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. A case of attempt to murder was registered and with the information from the co-passenger, the driver was also arrested,” Purohit said. 

top news
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In