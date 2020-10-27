e-paper
Home / Cities / Road transport workers take out protest rally over pending demands in Ludhiana

Road transport workers take out protest rally over pending demands in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The joint action committee of Punjab Roadways and Punbus contractual workers’ union organised a protest rally against the state government over their long-pending demands at the city bus stand on Tuesday.

The protesting workers rued that the government rather than working on their demands is working to merge Punjab Roadways and Punbus into Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

Raising slogans against the state government, the protesting members said they have been demanding that the government should regularise the contractual staff of Punbus and purchase more buses for the roadways. They alleged that the government has also failed to tighten the noose on buses plying in the state illegally.

Members of the joint action committee, including Reshan Singh Gill, Baljit Singh and Jagdish Singh Chahal among others, said that several memorandums have been submitted with the transport department and the minister, but to no avail.

Now, the committee has launched an agitation against the government from Tuesday onwards. Protest rallies will be organised in Jalandhar and Amritsar on November 4 and November 12 respectively. If the government still failed to pay heed to their demands, the staff will observe a one-day state-wide strike on November 26, said the protesting members.

