Road work at Thane’s Kharegaon crossing delays local trains

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:21 IST

Local trains on the central line were disrupted for longs hours starting from Wednesday evening till Thursday morning.

The road repair work going on near the Kharegaon railway crossing has slowed down vehicular movement which delayed trains on the main line.

Local trains services were delayed by 15 minutes on Thursday morning as a truck was stuck at the Kharegaon crossing.

On Wednesday night, train services were delayed by an hour owing to heavy road traffic at the crossing.

“On Thursday morning, a truck broke down at Kharegaon crossing. It affected slow trains on the main line. Trains were delayed by 15 minutes in the morning . On Wednesday, heavy road traffic delayed trains on both slow and fast lines,” said A K Jain, public relations officer, Central Railway (CR).

The delay hit commuters hard as they were stuck in trains.

“It gets crowded at stations when trains are delayed. The train delays are making it difficult to commute regularly,” said Aarti Parab, who commutes from Dombivli to Dadar every day.

The work on the Kharegaon rail overbridge has been delayed for over two years.

This had led to regular disruption in railway line.

“Kharegaon crossing is causing a lot of problem. It took me almost an hour to reach Mumbra from Mulund on Wednesday night,” said Sushil Tripathi, who travels from Vikroli to Mumbra every day.

Many hassled commuters were tweeting and complaining about the delay on Wednesday night as it was taking them hours to reach home .

Railways replied to the tweets, saying repair work was going on.

Lata Argade, president of commuters’ union, Rail Yatri Parishad, said, “In the past few years, population of the city has increased rapidly. This has led to more vehicles on the road. The increased frequency of trains also lead to bunching of trains. This causes train delays. It is the responsibility of the local elected representative that the work related to the rail overbridge is taken up at the earliest.”

