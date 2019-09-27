Roads waterlogged, traffic choked

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:03 IST

Many parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion due to incessant rain on Friday.

The airport route was affected, leaving passengers with no option but to wade through a 500-metre waterlogged stretch.

Areas near the Charbagh railway station, Transport Nagar, KKC bridge, Mawaiyya, Alambagh, Gomti Nagar extension, Viram Khand, Ismailganj, Shakti Nagar, Indira Nagar, South City, Mahanagar, Nishatganj and parts of Hazratganj were flooded during the day.

While two big pumps were pressed into service to de-water the airport route, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) installed 56 pumps to drain out water from other areas of Lucknow, said officials.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “All zonal officers and additional municipal commissioners were in the field since morning. They ensured clearance of water from the low-lying areas in Old City and posh localities of Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Mahanagar, Hazratganj etc.”

POWER CUTS

Heavy rain led to power cuts in Alambagh, Ashiana, Campbell Road and Thakurganj areas.

Alambagh saw a 10-hour power outage due to failure of 33 KV power line while the other areas remained powerless for 3-4 hours on Friday.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:03 IST