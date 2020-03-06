e-paper
Robbers chop off women's fingers, take away cash, jewellery in Ludhiana

Robbers chop off women’s fingers, take away cash, jewellery in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A woman’s three fingers were chopped in her bid to ward off three armed robbers, who had barged into her house in Sundar Nagar, Daba, on Friday evening.

After attacking the woman with sharp-edged weapons, the three robbers fled with her gold earrings and ₹16,000 in cash.

The victim was rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where sensing her situation, doctors referred her to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Rajinder Kaur, 35, a homemaker whose husband is a factory worker, complained to the police that she was home alone on Friday evening when three men, carrying swords and sharp-edged weapons, forced their entry into her house.

One of the accused tried to snatch her gold earrings. When she fought back, the trio attacked her with swords and chopped off three fingers of her left hand.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said the woman had identified one of the suspects, who according to her, often visited her neighbours’ house. A few days ago, she also had a minor argument with these neighbours. Police have initiated investigation to register a case.

