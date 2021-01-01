e-paper
Rohtak couple's murder: Killed them for marrying against our wishes, says woman's uncle

Rohtak couple’s murder: Killed them for marrying against our wishes, says woman’s uncle

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 03:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The accused in police custody in Rohtak.
The accused in police custody in Rohtak. (HT Photo)
         

A day after a couple on its way to get married in a court was shot dead in broad daylight by woman’s uncle and his aides near Maharshi Dayanand University here, police on Thursday produced four accused in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.

Urban State SHO Bijender Kumar said the accused included woman’s uncle Kuldeep Singh, his son Manjeet Kumar, wife Munni Devi, and nephew Vikas alias Vicky, while his elder son was still absconding.

He said Kuldeep Singh confessed that he killed Pooja Pawaria and her lover Rohit because they were marrying against their wishes.

“He told us that his niece Pooja had married three years ago in Jhajjar and now, she was planning to marry Rohit Dhankar in a court on Wednesday. He was upset with her behaviour and advised her not to take such a step. We have launched a manhunt to nab the son of Kuldeep Singh, who is at large,” the SHO added.

“We have conducted their Covid-19 test. We have handed over Pooja’s body to her maternal uncle and Rohit’s body was given to his parents. Rohit’s brother Mohit, who received bullet injuries, is stable now. We will interrogate Kuldeep and others during the remand and would recover weapons used in the crime from them,” he said.

