Roshni Act verdict: SC asks J&K HC to decide review petition on December 21

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:23 IST

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir high court to decide on December 21 the pleas seeking review of the verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which had conferred proprietary rights on the occupants of the state land.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana considered the oral assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, that no coercive action will be taken against those petitioners who have approached the top court in the matter as they are not “land grabbers or unauthorised people”.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, adjourned the hearing of the petitions to the last week of January next year.

Meanwhile, the top court asked the J&K High Court to consider the review petitions against the October 9 judgment on December 21.

It may be stated here that the review petition is scheduled to come up for hearing before the division bench of the J&K high court on Friday.

The SC observed that the pendency of the instant pleas will not come in the way of any petitioners approaching high court in review.

The J&K HC has declared the Act void abinitio and directed the CBI inquiry against the land allotments.

On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told court that the J&K government could not come in the way of common people or those who are lawful occupants. “There is no question of that that but land grabbers cannot be spared,” he said.

Justice NV Ramana then asked whether an order directing no coercive action be taken during pendency of the proceedings can be recorded. The Solicitor General assured the apex court at this juncture that no such order was necessary.

“We have nothing against anybody and illegalities have to be punished. A lot of confusion in this matter though,” Justice Ramana observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for one of the petitioners then told court that the Solicitor General’s submission was good enough.

Petitioners represented by Rohatgi submitted that the HC struck down the Act in a PIL without hearing the actual land allottees.

The HC had held that the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act 2001, popularly known as Roshni Act was completely unconstitutional and all acts done under it or amendments thereunder were also unconstitutional and void ab initio.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal directed CBI investigation into allegations against former ministers, ex-legislators, bureaucrats, high ranking government and police officials for having encroached upon public lands under the Roshni Act in their favour.

Following this, the UT administration sought a review of the judgment, which will be listed on Friday.

Roshni Act was passed in 2001 to provide ownership of state land to people who were occupying it after it was introduced in the budget speech of 2000 by then finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather of the National Conference.