Row over Hindi Diwas event: Akal Takht flays ‘disrespect’ of Punjabi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:19 IST

Reacting to the row over a seminar organised by state language department at its headquarters in Patiala on September 13 to mark Hindi Diwas, the Akal Takht on Monday condemned the alleged disrespect of Punjabi language at the event, saying forcible imposition of Hindi will not be allowed.

As a video went viral in which the organisers are seen interrupting noted Punjabi writer Tejwant Singh Mann when he was speaking in support of Punjabi, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in a statement said, “The way some mischievous people misbehaved with Mann is unfortunate, heart-breaking and intolerable.”

“Punjabi language and its Gurmukhi script are necessary for existence of the Punjabi civilisation. However, a few people termed Punjabi as a language of the illiterate at a government event. These people have hurt Punjabis across the world and humiliated them. It is quite sad that this is happening at the time when we are going to celebrate 550th Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak,” he said.

“Whoever is responsible for disrespecting Punjabi and the writer must tender an apology,” he insisted.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:19 IST