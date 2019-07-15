RPF DIG booked for alleged sexual harassment

A first information report (FIR) was registered with Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jabalpur against a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for alleged sexual harassment of a railway official’s wife on a moving train, said a GRP official.

Jabalpur RPF DIG Vijay Khatarkar against whom the FIR has been lodged is yet to be arrested, said Sunil Jain, GRP superintendent of police, Jabalpur. “The complainant woman, who is the wife of a senior railway officer, was travelling in A-1 coach with her 6-year-old daughter in Jabalpur Express. As per her complaint, the DIG who was travelling in the same compartment sexually harassed her between Shridham and Narsinghpur on Monday morning. When she objected to his act and cried for help, other passengers came to her help. The woman has lodged the complaint with GRP at Jabalpur railway station,” Jain said.

Khatarkar said, “When I got up in the morning I picked my water bottle. The woman too picked up her water bottle. It was when my hand touched her hand and she started screaming. There was no bad intention on my part. Truth will prevail during the investigation.”

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 23:57 IST