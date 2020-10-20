e-paper
Home / Cities / Rs 3.42 lakh robbery solved with arrest of three in Ludhiana

Rs 3.42 lakh robbery solved with arrest of three in Ludhiana

One of the accused is the employee of the firm from where the victim had collected the payment

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cops addressing the media after the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Cops addressing the media after the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Ten days after the manager of a fabric trader was robbed of Rs 3.42 lakh, police have solved the case with the arrest of three persons, including an employee of the firm from where the victim had collected the payment.

Two others involved in the case are yet to be arrested.

Police have also recovered Rs. 1.40 lakh cash, a Hyundai Verna car used in the crime and the victim’s scooter, which the accused had taken away along with the cash.

The accused who have landed in police net have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 23, of Bawa Colony, Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju, 25, of Anandpuri, and Mohit Sharma, 28, of Vishwakarma Colony. Police are on the lookout for Toti of Samrala road and Shubham alias Gopi of Kakowal road.

Gurpreet Singh, who is an employee of Jindal Textiles, is said to be the mastermind behind the crime. He knew that Sandeep Jain, 50, the manager of Ratan Fabrics, was coming to collect payment from his employer on October 9 and called his aides to carry out the crime. As soon as Sandeep left the premises of Jindal textiles after collecting the payment, the accused started chasing him in Mohit’s Hyundai Verna car.

“When they reached near the Advanced Training Institute on Gill Road, the accused bumped their car into Sandeep’s scooter following which he fell down on the road. Before he could get up, the accused started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and also threatened him with a gun,” said joint commissioner of police (rural) Kanwardeep Kaur.

The Joint CP further added, “Shubham alias Gopi then drove away the victim’s scooter, containing cash. The accused then reassembled at a grain market near Jalandhar Bypass and distributed the cash among themselves. Gurpreet Singh took Rs 58,000 as his share.”

She further added that at the time of the incident, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was not present in the office, which raised suspicion. Police started keeping tabs on him and on Monday, arrested him, along with his two accomplices, from Kakowal road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju is facing trial in at least four cases, including conspiring a robbery, assault and trespassing. He had got out on bail a month ago.

The ADCP added that Mohit runs a general store and is also a financier.

The case is registered under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Division Number 6 police station.

