Rs 500 fine for violating Covid-19 norms in markets

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:42 IST

Gurugram:

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will impose a fine of Rs 500 on shopkeepers and customers in the markets who are found violating the safety guidelines issued to contain the Covid-19 spread, said officials on Wednesday.

On May 3, a day before standalone shops, shops in residential areas and HSVP markets, parlours and salons were permitted to reopen their establishments, the MCG had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for shopkeepers and residents to follow.

As per the SOP, all shopkeepers and visitors have to wear masks, residents have to maintain a distance of six feet while standing in queues, guards have to be positioned at entry points of air-conditioned shops with thermal scanners and hand sanitizers, while also limiting the total number of customers inside a shop to less than five, among others.

On Wednesday, the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) issued an order to all municipal corporations in Haryana, including the MCG, that they can now impose a penalty of Rs 500 for any violation of the SOP under Section 381 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

The order further stated that action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which invites a penalty of Rs 200, imprisonment of up to one month or both, can also be levied for a violation of the SOP.

“Markets and shops are places which witness high footfall. Hence, the provisions under the SOP are essential to limit and contain the spread of coronavirus. Violations in this regard will be taken seriously and penalties will be levied immediately,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.

On May 3, the district administration’s order had said that shops can be opened between 7am and 7 pm.