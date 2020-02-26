Rs 6 crore for ICUs in four PMC hospitals on 2020 budget

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s annual budget, amounting to Rs 7,390 crore for 2020-21 announced on Wednesday, has made a Rs six crore provision for four intensive care units (ICU) at Kamala Nehru hospital, Sonawane hospital, Dalvi hospital and Naidu hospital. Currently none of the 65 hospitals run by the the PMC have an (ICU).

The budget has also allocated Rs 24 crore for the long-pending Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college, work for which can now begin, three years after it was first announced. A hospital is also planned as part of the college, for which 10 acres of land on the premises of the Naidu hospital has been allocated.

Over the next seven years, the civic body is to allocate Rs 622 crore for the college.

The budget also made a provision Rs 5 crore for the Nanaji Deshmukh Super Speciality hospital, for heart diseases, cancer, nephrology, and other such specialised care. The hospital is to be built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

A budgetary provision of Rs two crore has been set aside for a neonatal heart care and treatment centre to be built at the PMC’s Kamala Nehru hospital.

Rs one crore has been set aside for a blood bank to be built on the Kamala Nehru hospital premises.

An advanced pathology laboratory is set to come up at PMC’s Mukundrao Lele hospital which is located near Shaniwarwada for which Rs two crores have been set aside.

The PMC will invest Rs 25 lakh for the upgradation of software to reflect the exact stock of medicines available and distribution to various hospitals.

The budget also has a provision for yoga centres in every ward, and yoga training in every PMC school to make Pune a yoga city.

An allocation of Rs 2.90 crore has been made to the health department, Rs 1 crore more than the 2019-20 allocation.

Smart cards

Dr Ramchandra Hankarae, chief medical officer said, “Currently we have normal paper cards wherein the patient’s previous visit details are written, but this smart card would have a digital chip which can included the medical history, financial status, whether or not they have availed any government health schemes. We are yet to finalise as to what could be done with this smart card.”

Health department budget highlights

• Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college - Rs 24 crore; to be set up on Naidu hospital premises.

• Nanaji Deshmukh Super Speciality hospital - Rs 5 crore

• Four new ICUs at Kamala Nehru hospital, Sonawane hospital, Dalvi hospital and Naidu hospital - Rs 6 crore

• Neonatal heart care and treatment centre at Kamala Nehru hospital - Rs 2 crore

• Advanced pathology laboratory at Mukundrao Lele hospital - Rs 2 crore

• Five new mortuary vans - Rs 2.50 crore

• Revamp all crematoriums - Rs 97 lakh