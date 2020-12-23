e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rs 9.70 lakh looted from bank’s customer service point in Panipat

Rs 9.70 lakh looted from bank’s customer service point in Panipat

As per the police, masked miscreants entered the customer service point and held the owner hostage at gunpoint while grabbing the money. They then fled on their motorcycles. Closed-circuit television cameras on the premises captured the entire event.

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 9.70 lakh at gunpoint from the customer service point of HDFC bank at Bhawana Chowk in Panipat city on Tuesday morning.

As per the police, masked miscreants entered the customer service point and held the owner hostage at gunpoint while grabbing the money. They then fled on their motorcycles. Closed-circuit television cameras on the premises captured the entire event.

The owner, Mukesh Bajaj, said that the incident took place around 9am when he was alone at the centre. He said there were four men in all; while three of them barged in, the fourth one waited outside.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Virender Saini said special police teams have been formed to investigate the robbery and FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In