Rs 9.70 lakh looted from bank’s customer service point in Panipat

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 00:59 IST

Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 9.70 lakh at gunpoint from the customer service point of HDFC bank at Bhawana Chowk in Panipat city on Tuesday morning.

As per the police, masked miscreants entered the customer service point and held the owner hostage at gunpoint while grabbing the money. They then fled on their motorcycles. Closed-circuit television cameras on the premises captured the entire event.

The owner, Mukesh Bajaj, said that the incident took place around 9am when he was alone at the centre. He said there were four men in all; while three of them barged in, the fourth one waited outside.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Virender Saini said special police teams have been formed to investigate the robbery and FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.