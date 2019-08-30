e-paper
RSS official shot at in a Muzaffarnagar village

  Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Unidentified criminals shot at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official in village Habibpur of Fugana police station area in Muzaffarnagar on Friday morning when he was irrigating his agricultural field.

Police said the victim, Sompal, 40, received a bullet injury in the waist and was reportedly out of danger.

Confirming his association with the RSS, police said Sompal is a farmer and also the ‘zila boudhik pramukh’ (district intellectual head) of the saffron organisation.

Superintendent of police (rural), Muzaffarnagar, Alok Sharma said, “I met the victim’s family and also visited the crime scene. The police are in the process of registering an FIR on the basis of the complaint being submitted by the victim’s family members.”

The injured farmer was spotted by people working in nearby fields who came to his aid and also informed the villagers and the police about the incident.

Sharma said Sompal was rushed to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar from where he was referred to a higher medical centre in Meerut.

“We will investigate the case from all possible angles, including personal enmity,” said the SP.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 15:29 IST

