RTE admissions: Bonus round starts today

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:05 IST

With 47,621 seats lying vacant under the Right to Education (RTE) admission process in Maharashtra post three rounds, the state education department has decided to conduct a fourth lottery round starting September 9.

The RTE admissions had been stopped, post the conclusion of the third round on August 3, despite thousands of students not receiving admission.

This year, out of a total 1,24,530 students who were allotted seats, 76,909 completed their admission procedure after verification of documents in 9,195 schools. While 47,621 students were unable to complete the admission, parents and education activists blamed mismanagement on the part of the administration for the same. A total of 1,16,809 seats were available under RTE.

“On September 9, the fourth online lottery for the 25 per cent RTE seats will be declared in the state. Parents are requested to complete the admission procedure between September 11 and 21. Applicants who have been shortlisted in the lottery will receive a text message, once the result is declared. People can also check their lottery status on the website under ‘application-wise details’,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of state education (primary) department.

A total of 53,736 applications were received from the Pune district for 16,594 seats in 963 schools. Out of these, 13,326 students confirmed and completed their admission and 3,268 seats remained vacant in Pune.

Kishore Jagdale, who has not yet been able to get his son’s admission confirmed and hopes to get in the fourth round, said, “One of the reasons parents fail at securing admissions is because officials tend to harass parents unnecessarily for documents. When a parent goes for document checking, their documents are taken and not returned for several days. I hope we get the admission in the fourth lottery.”

Total schools in state - 9,195 in which 1,16,809 RTE seats were available

2,45,486 online applications received

Admission completed - 76,909

Seats remaining vacant – 47,621

