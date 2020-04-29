e-paper
Rupnagar DLSA facilitates return of 7 stranded Himachal residents

Seven people, including six women and a man, were stranded due to curfew and were residing at a paying guest facility in Khairabad village

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) facilitated the return of seven residents of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, who were working at a private firm in Rupnagar and residing at Khairabad village, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Harsimranjit Singh, chief judicial magistrate and secretary of DLSA, said Jatinder Kaur, a paralegal volunteer, brought to the notice of the DLSA that seven people, including six women and a man, were stranded due to curfew and were residing at a paying guest facility in Khairabad village.

On receiving requests from the stranded people, the DLSA deputed Kaur and driver Sukhwinder Singh to help them return to Sirmaur after getting curfew passes issued, he said.

