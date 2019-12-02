S-I suspended for ‘beating up’ students

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:57 IST

A sub-inspector, who allegedly beat up two students in the Lanka area of Varanasi on Sunday night, was suspended, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said on Monday.

A probe was being carried out in the matter, he said, adding that further action would be taken on the basis of the probe report.

The development came even as a group of students, along with tea sellers and street vendors, took out a protest march in the Lanka area here on Monday evening in protest against alleged beating of the two students by sub-inspector Prakash Singh, who is the Chitaipur police outpost in-charge.

The students also said an FIR should be registered against the policeman who also used abusive language against them.

The incident took place when the students asked the S-I as to why he was allegedly forcing a tea vendor to go away, according to the joint action committee, a group of like-minded students of BHU.

Vivek Kumar, a student of MA second-year at BHU, said he, along with BA third-year student Priyank Singh, were drinking tea at a tea stall in the Lanka area on Sunday night when two passersby clashed with another.

Soon, Seer Goverdhan police outpost incharge Amrendra Pandey and Prakash Singh reached the spot, he said.

The students alleged Singh beat them and used abusive language when they objected to him forcing the tea vendor to go away. The two students alleged that sub-inspector Praksh Singh also took them to Lanka police station.

As the information reached the BHU hostels, many students reached the police station and gheraoed it to demand action against the sub-inspector.