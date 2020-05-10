Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib: Kurukshetra police register FIR

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:05 IST

A case of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib has been reported from Gobind Nagar village of Kurukshetra’s Pehowa wherein Karanjit Singh, member of the Gurdwara Singh Sabha, alleged that unidentified miscreants desecrated the Sikh holy book on May 6.

He alleged that gurdwara officials also noticed a torn ‘bir’.

Pehowa police station in-charge Devender Kumar said an FIR has been registered under Section 295 of the IPC and a probe was on.

SGPC Sikh Mission’s Haryana in-charge Mangpreet Singh and Dharam Prachar Committee members also visited the gurdwara for an internal investigation.