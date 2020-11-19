SAD accuses Bains brothers’ of possessing ‘disproportionate income’

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:18 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday demanded an ED and CBI probe against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains, for allegedly amassing disproportionate income and “running a parallel mafia in connivance with the ruling Congress”.

Addressing a press conference, former jail and tourism minister Hira Singh Gabria questioned how Simarjeet, who used to work at a brick kiln, and his elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains, who Gabria claimed worked as a driver, managed to amass so much wealth.

Extend support to woman who accused Simarjeet of rape

Senior SAD leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Harish Rai Dhanda and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon also addressed the conference and extended support to the woman who had leveled rape allegations against Simarjeet. The SAD leaders said that the LIP leader had raped the woman, who is a widow, when she had approached him for help.

Dhanda said the Ludhiana police should follow Supreme Court guidelines and register a case instead of marking an inquiry into it. Grewal and Dhillon further added that it was an open secret Simarjeet is shielded by the Congress and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh as he is a close friend of food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

“The Congress has also been trying to woo the Bains brothers to join them,” said Grewal.

The SAD leaders also lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for keeping mum on the issue. They said it was “shocking that a party which was fond of talking about morality and ethics in public life was supporting a rape accused” simply because Simarjeet was in an alliance with the AAP during the last assembly elections.

The SAD also said that they would launch an agitation if justice is not delivered to the victim.

Claims baseless, says Simarjeet

Simarjeet Bains, meanwhile, claimed that the rape allegations were baseless and alleged that the SAD leaders had pulled a “cheap political stunt” on a day when he started the “Punjab Adhikar Yatra” from Harike Pattan to secure the river waters of Punjab.

“It is not the first time that flimsy allegations have been levelled against me. I have been accused of running mafias, amassing wealth, but I have always come out clean. It is unfortunate that instead of standing with the farmers of the state, SAD is busy playing cheap politics,” he said.