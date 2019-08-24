SAD ex-market committee chairman among two smugglers held in Tarn Taran

cities

Police on Saturday arrested two category ‘A’ drug smugglers, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) former chairman of the market committee (Attari), Jasbir Singh.

Jasbir was the market committee chairman of the SAD from 2007-2012 and was close to former minister and SAD MLA from Attari Gulzar Singh Ranike, said SSP Tarn Taran Dhruv Dahiya, adding that there were nine cases already pending against the accused, who was absconding.

Jasbir Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Cheema Kalan under police station Sarai Amanat Khan, was arrested by the local station house officer (SHO), said the SSP. The accused was also booked in a case of 1 kg heroin, with FIR no. 82/ 2013 in PS Sarai Amanat Khan, which was still under trial.

According to the SSP, one of Jasbir’s sons, Amarbir Singh, is lodged in Ferozepur Jail under a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, in which 300 gm heroin was recovered. Amarbir is also an accused in five cases of NDPS Act and Arms Act, with maximum recovery of 1 kg heroin. He is currently serving 10-year imprisonment.

Jasbir’s second son, Gurwinder Singh, against whom two FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act on smuggling charges, is on the run, after the police raid yesterday (Friday).

Jasbir’s arrest will help police break the drug supply chain in Sarai Amanat Khan and Chabhal areas, the SSP added.

Disclosing further, Dahiya said that the Jasbir has a total of 13 acres of agricultural property and it will be attached soon with a case for attachment having already been sent to the competent authority in Delhi for forfeiture of the property under the NDPS Act.

Another arrested accused is Jasbir’s accomplice, Gurpreet Singh S/o Karaj Singh and resident of Dasuwal under police station Sadar, Patti. He was also booked under the NDPS Act.

Dahiya said earlier 6 kg heroin, a tractor and a motorcycle were recovered from Jasbir by police station Sidhwa Bait in Jagraon.

According to the SSP, five cases had been registered against Gurpreet Singh in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur districts, under the NDPS Act. These included an FIR by PS Sultanwind for recovery of 3 kg heroin; a case of recovery of 200 gm intoxicant powder by PS Sadar Amritsar; a case at PS Chabal after recovery of 100 gm heroin, an FIR for seizure of 270 gm intoxicant powder at PS Valtoha and a case at PS Ferozepur City.

Detailed interrogation of both the smugglers along with their call detail record (CDR) analysis was being carried out to further establish their supply network, said the SSP, adding that action under u/s 27A of the NDPS Act will also be initiated based on further findings.

