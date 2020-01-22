SAD not to campaign in Delhi polls, gives supporters liberty to take call

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:12 IST

The core committee of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — party’s top decision-making body — on Wednesday decided not to campaign for any party in Delhi and left it to the supporters to decide whom to vote for. It also passed a resolution reiterating its stand that Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) should look ‘secular’.

The meeting was chaired by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in which Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa submitted a report on the political scenario in the national capital that goes to the polls on February 8. Sirsa brought before the committee the sequence of events leading to party’s decision to not contest the polls.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, the Delhi unit of the party will meet members of the DSGMC, office-bearers of the Singh Sabhas and other Sikhs bodies to convey to them that party supporters be asked to take call at their own level.

We should let Sikhs living outside Punjab to take call what is appropriate for them,” suggested senior leader Tota Singh.

A section of leaders also suggested that party should not concede to BJP in Punjab and rejected its demand for contesting on more seats. The members were of the opinion that the party has suffered a letdown at the BJP hands over denial of seats in Delhi and the Akali Dal should reciprocate in the same manner to its traditional ally in Punjab. The issue was raised by senior leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Charanjeet Singh Atwal, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Jagmeet Brar, and there was a consensus among the members.

BJP contests 23 of the 117 seats in Punjab and it has been staking claim on more segments in the 2022 assembly polls.

Among those who attended the meeting were SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Hari Singh Zira, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Sikander Singh Maluka, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Daljit Singh Cheema, Darbara Singh Guru and Baldev Singh Mann.

CM asked to clarify stand on CAA

The core panel asked Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh to “clarify his stand on the CAA and to come clean on whether he supports or opposes the protection given the Sikhs under the Act”. “He (CM) needs to tell the Sikhs whether he supports or opposes the clauses in the CAA which pertain specifically to the members of the Sikh religion,” reads the resolution passed in the meeting. The CAA should not discriminate against any community and must bring Muslims within its ambit, adds the resolution.

Demand for case against Congress leaders

The members also demanded that revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon be booked for the death of former Behbal Kalan sarpanch Surjit Singh, who the victim’s family alleged was being harassed for deposing against the police officers responsible for opening fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters in 2015.