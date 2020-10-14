SAD’s Sangrur women wing chief booked for extortion

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:01 IST

The president of Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) Sangrur women wing (rural), Paramjit Kaur Virk, has been booked on the charges of extortion, Barnala police said on Tuesday, adding that four persons have also been arrested in the case.

Virk is currently at large, the police said, though it has been learnt that she has tendered her resignation, claiming that she was being falsely implicated. The district leadership of the SAD, meanwhile, refused to comment on the issue.

Those arrested have been identified as Makhan Singh, 44; Gourav Kumar, 24; Paramjit Kaur, 37; and Gurwinder Kaur, 48.

Barnala Sadar station house officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the accused had reportedly called the complainant, a resident of Patiala district, to Handiaya village and “clicked his pictures in a compromising position with a woman”.

The Patiala man then submitted a complaint to the Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP). “The accused also demanded ₹10 lakh from him and took away ₹20,000 from his wallet,” the SHO said.

The FIR mentions that the accused had also called the complainant to a party’s meeting on August 25 and threatened to circulate his video.

“The accused even made me sign some documents related to my car,” the complainant told the police.

The FIR against all the accused has been registered under sections 386 (extortion), 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Barnala Sadar police station.

“Four accused were arrested on Sunday and their police remand has been secured. However, we are conducting raids to arrest Paramjit Kaur Virk,” the SHO said.