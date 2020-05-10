e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD seeks CBI probe in ‘illicit liquor sale scam’ in Punjab

SAD seeks CBI probe in ‘illicit liquor sale scam’ in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 23:35 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday alleged that a constitutional crisis has erupted in Punjab with cabinet ministers expressing loss of faith in the government even as it demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged “multi-thousand crore scam” involving sale of illicit liquor in the state during curfew by “distilleries owned by Congress leaders and their friends”.

In a statement, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It was unfortunate when every state was doing its utmost to combat COVID-19, the Punjab cabinet was fighting with bureaucrats as witnessed in yesterday’s pre-cabinet meeting.”

He said, “With the cabinet not trusting the bureaucrats and vice versa, there is a leadership crisis due to which Punjab and Punjabis are suffering. The Punjab government should stop questioning the Union government everyday to divert attention from its failures and tell the people why its leaders and their friends were allowed to loot the state exchequer.”

Meanwhile, former deputy speaker of Punjab assembly Bir Devinder Singh also said that “sordid developments that emerged from the pre-cabinet meeting” has pushed the state into a constitutional crisis.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In