Sadanand Date appointed chief of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:54 IST

Sadanand Date has been appointed the commissioner of the newly formed Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate by the state government on Wednesday.

Date, a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been working without a posting after he returned to the state after a Central deputation in February.

He was instrumental in controlling the terrorist attacks in November 2008. He had fired at terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his aide using a carbine from Malabar Hill police station. He was injured in the crossfire. Date was awarded the President’s Police Medal for bravery during the 26/11 attack. He is also the brain behind the state anti-terrorist squad and has worked as inspector general and additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) before being appointed as the joint secretary in the law and justice department. He has also served as deputy commissioner of police of zone 8 in Mumbai. He was later appointed as the additional commissioner by the Centre.

Date has undergone special training with the GSG-9 (Grenzschutzgruppe-9), a special unit of the German Federal Police, and played a significant role in establishing the Mumbai Police’s elite commando unit Force One, which is dedicated to fighting terrorists, alongside senior officer S Jaganathan in 2009.

Till the formation of MBVV comissionerate, Mira-Bhayandar fell under Thane (Rural) police district while Vasai-Virar under Palghar police district.

The state government has sanctioned 4,708 posts for the new MBVV commissionerate. A total of 1,006 posts from Thane (Rural), 1,165 from Palghar and 317 from other areas will be transferred to the new commissionerate, said police sources adding that an additional 2,200 posts will be added to the region.

The recruitment for the same will be done in two phases. In the first phase, the government will hire 1,022 personnel including 975 constables, and in the second 1,082 personnel will be recruited.

The Home department has also allocated ₹174 crore for the MBVV commissionerate, which will include 13 police stations which are part of the two districts as well as seven new police stations. The cabinet has, in July 2019, approved ₹3.82 crore for the construction of the new police stations.

Meanwhile, the new police commissioner of Navi Mumbai, Bipin Kumar Singh, took charge on Thursday morning. Singh said that his focus will be to interact and communicate more with the residents to maintain law and order in the city.

Singh, a 1990 batch IPS officer, had held the post of additional director general of police, anti-corruption bureau, Mumbai before being transferred.

(Inputs from G Mohiuddin Jeddy)