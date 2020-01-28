Safety audit of 24 skywalks: Civic body to table plan on Thursday

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:48 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct safety audit of 24 skywalks in the city, at an estimated cost of ₹1.24 crore. The proposal will be presented at the standing committee meeting to be held on Thursday for a final go-ahead.

According to the proposal, 39 skywalks were constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the city, of which 24 are maintained by BMC. Experts from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) will study these 24 skywalks to ensure commuters’ safety.

BMC decided to conduct an audit of 24 skywalks after MMRDA shut down the Bandra skywalk last year, citing safety concerns after three women were injured when panels fell off the skywalk.

BMC had approached VJTI soon after, requesting them for a structural audit of the 24 skywalks.